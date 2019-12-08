Children with autism spend time with Santa at sensory-friendly event in Niles

Along with taking a picture with Santa, there were also crafts to do, designed specifically for children with autism

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 60 families took advantage of a sensory-friendly event on Sunday at the Eastwood Mall.

The event was organized by the Autism Society of Mahoning Valley.

Kids could get their pictures taken with Santa Claus and make specially designed crafts.

“We could have it without all of the hustle and bustle of the shoppers. We had the lights down in the beginning, we had no music in the beginning. So the families that really need a sensory-friendly environment had that,” said Autism Society Board President Robin Suzelis.

The Eastwood Mall opened two hours earlier than usual for the event.

The Autism Society holds community outings at least once a month and has a new a parent support group that brings local families together.