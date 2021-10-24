Children sent to hospital after duplex fire, expected to be OK

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three children are in the hospital this morning after a duplex caught fire on Midlothian Boulevard.

The call came in just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The front of the house had smoke damage and a couch was laying in the front yard.

Two of the children are 6 and 7 years old, and the third is 8 months old.

Youngstown Fire Chief Charlie Smith tells us they should be OK.

He also tells us a woman was cited for driving through the scene while police and fire had it blocked off.

The fire is under investigation.