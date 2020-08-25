Children found in what police called ‘vile living conditions’ in Warren house

The officer who wrote the report said he walked out of the house because he "could no longer stand being inside"

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police found children living in filthy conditions Monday morning.

An officer went to the house in the 1100 block of Parkman Rd. NW on a welfare check just before 10 a.m.

According to a report, the officer met a babysitter at the door and from there, could see trash on the counter and sink area. There was also a “putrid smell” coming from inside the house, the officer said.

The babysitter woke the father up so he could talk to police, according to the report.

Police learned he is a stay-at-home dad and the mother was at work.

He let officers look inside the house, warning them it was a little messy, police said.

They saw what they described as “vile living conditions” with smashed food covering the floor in nearly every room and flies and gnats in the kitchen.

Police said the smell inside of the house made it hard to breathe and it was difficult moving around with toys and garbage scattered across the floor.

When checking the children’s bedrooms on the second floor, police said they smelled feces.

The officer who wrote the report said he walked out of the house because he “could no longer stand being inside.”

The father told police the house became a mess in a couple of days but police said they were there months earlier, and the house was in a similar state and police were given similar excuses.

Police contacted Children Services. No charges have been filed.

