LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Several children were removed from a home in Liberty Friday afternoon after police were called to check on them.

It happened on Redfern Drive in the Township.

Police Chief Toby Meloro said when they arrived, the home was in deplorable condition and officers found a deceased dog in the backyard. He says the children’s mother had an active warrant for her arrest.

Trumbull County Children Services responded to remove the children from the home.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.