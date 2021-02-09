Childhood obesity on the rise as kids stay home through pandemic

A pediatrician at Akron Children's said there are things parents can do to create some structure and healthy habits

(WKBN) – Childhood obesity is on the rise and it could lead to future health problems.

Obesity numbers continue to grow, especially almost a year into the pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 13 million children and teens struggle with their weight. That’s nearly 14% of children ages 2 to 5, 18% of children ages 6 to 11 and 20% of kids ages 12 to 19 struggle with obesity.

More and more families are dealing with this now because of the pandemic. Dr. Marnie Walston, pediatrician and obesity specialist at Akron Children’s, said it’s because there’s a lack of structure at home.

Families are staying inside more and kids are stuck at home, where eating, exercise and sleep habits can be really challenging. When kids are home, they tend to snack more throughout the day and there are fewer planned meals than at school. They’re also more likely to be sitting in front of their computers.

Gaining weight, especially in early childhood, can lead to even more health risks.

“Cardiovascular disease is something we’ve seen increase as the obesity pandemic has worsened,” Walston said. “Children can often present with high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol, even with pre-diabetes or type 2 diabetes. Many of our children actually have sleep apnea and require breathing machines to help them sleep at night.”

There are also long-term effects, including risk of infection and increased risk of cancer.

Parents can help support their children both physically and emotionally.

Walston said parents need to model the healthy behaviors they want to see in their children. So if you want them to eat more fruits and vegetables or limit their screen time, you need to do that as well.

She also said it’s important to put structure back into their day-to-day routine. Having a sleep and eating schedule, as well as time for outdoor activities and exercise, can help.

But it’s more than just a physical problem — kids need emotional support, too.

“A lot of our kids experience a very high amount of stigma and weight bias related to their weight problem. Many kids are led to believe it’s their fault that they’re struggling with weight gain. Oftentimes, that can lead to higher rates of depression and anxiety amongst these patients,” Walston said.

She suggests providing daily encouragement for healthy behaviors that your child is doing well. They respond better to positive reinforcement.

Since a lot of children deal with emotional problems that come with childhood obesity, Walston said it’s important to talk to them about those things to make sure they’re OK and not struggling.

Sometimes parents can only do so much to help their children so when you start to see your child experiencing health problems as a result of their weight, it’s best to reach out to their pediatrician immediately.