BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman mom was arrested after police were called to check on her child that was walking in traffic.

According to a police report, officers were called about 3:10 p.m. to Route 224 after a driver called and said a child was almost hit walking on the road.

Officers arrived and took the 9-year-old to his home on Wildwood Drive, where they encountered the mother, 40-year-old Tiffany Wheatley.

Officers say that Wheatley immediately became combative and threatened them, saying, “I’m about to bust you in your motherf****** mouth with this phone,” the report stated.

Wheatley continued to be threatening and combative, pushing officers and resisting arrest, the report stated.

An officer suffered an injury to his finger and wrist, the report stated.

While in the cruiser, Wheatley complained of a panic attack and said she wanted medical help but refused treatment when the ambulance arrived, according to a police report.

Wheatley was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of menacing, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, intimidation and retaliation. She is scheduled for arraignment on Thursday.

Officers noted that Wheatley was previously charged with child endangering in May 2022 but failed to appear for an August hearing date, and a warrant for her arrest was issued, according to court records.

The 9-year-old boy is with his 18-year-old sibling, according to the police report.