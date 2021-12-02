Child taken from car in Liberty; police say driver impaired

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Officer took a toddler out of a car parked at a Liberty restaurant after the driver appeared to be impaired.

According to a police report, officers were called about 4:23 p.m. Wednesday to the Rally’s parking lot on Belmont Avenue on reports of a man slumped over the steering wheel of a car.

When they arrived, they found Reginald Young, 37, leaning over the steering wheel with the car running, according to the report.

Officers also found a crying toddler lying across the back seat of the car, the report stated.

Police said that Young smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. He was placed in a cruiser as officers removed the child and searched the car.

Police recovered a half-full beer can from the car and a “large amount of cash,” the report stated. They also found a bag lying on the floor of the cruiser near where Young had been sitting. A review of the cruiser video showed Young removing the bag from his buttocks area, eating what was inside and discarding the bag on the floor of the cruiser, the report stated.

At the police station, Young failed several sobriety tests, the report stated.

Young was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of child endangering, OVI, tampering with evidence, open container and having drug paraphernalia.

Officers also discovered that Young was on parole for a previous drug trafficking conviction, according to the report.