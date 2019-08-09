Child support awareness marked with goodie bag giveaway in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Job and Family Services is bringing awareness to child support and giving kids the items they need to start the school year.

In an event Friday at the county offices on Oak Hill Avenue, kids were treated to face paintings, games, music and food.

The event has been going on for six years with a backpack and school supply giveaway, but this year organizers wanted to do something different. Instead of a school backpack, kids got all the personal hygiene products they need to start the school year.

“Every year, we did bookbags, but this year we decided to do personal hygiene products. A lot of book bags are going this year, everyone is having them, so we just wanted to meet the needs of the community,” said Luisa Diaz, committee chairperson.

Second Harvest Food Bank and representatives from Mahoning County Children Services were also at the event.