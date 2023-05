WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Investigators are looking into an incident where a child was struck by a car near a school in Warren on Monday.

Police said that the child was hit at the intersection of Atlantic Street and Belvedere Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Officers said that an approximate age of 12-13 years of age was given for the young girl that was hit.

Police said that the child was flown by helicopter to the hospital.

The condition of the child is not known. The accident is under investigation