YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new charges are being filed against a man already registered as a sex offender for raping a child.

Shawn Unger has been indicted on rape and gross sexual imposition charges with sexually violent predator specifications.

Prosecutors say Unger repeatedly assaulted a young girl between February of last year, when he finished an earlier rape sentence, and December, when he was sent back to prison for violating terms of his release.