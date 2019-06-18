Child pornography investigation underway in Canfield Township

Investigators raided an apartment in the 3600 block of Indian Run Drive

CANFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators will be sending items to be tested at a state forensics lab after a raid in Canfield Township Tuesday morning. They’re looking to see if they’ve uncovered child pornography.

Authorities descended on the Indian Run Drive apartment building mid-morning, but the investigation began a few weeks ago.

“It originated with a report, a gross sexual imposition report,” Major Jeff Allen said.

An investigator with Children Services began suspecting there was much more involved.

After getting a search warrant, agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Crimes Against Children unit and the FBI joined Mahoning County sheriff’s deputies to search the apartment.

A BCI spokesman confirmed authorities were looking for evidence of child pornography.

“Throughout his investigation, he learned that there might possibly be some evidence on some of the electronic devices and the computers, iPads,” Allen said.

While agents removed a number of items from the apartment, the search also led them to go through bags of garbage sitting in a dumpster in the back of the building.

At one point, investigators could be seen standing on the sides of the container, pulling bags out and putting them back in. Any potential evidence agents found will be sent to a state lab for analysis.

“Once that’s completed, which is timely, they get back with our detectives and we move on from there,” Allen said.

At this point, no charges have been filed. No one was arrested Tuesday.