NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Federal investigators have determined that a 17-year-old who fell 24 feet from a roof was doing work that violated U.S. child labor laws.

According to investigators, the teen was working on the roof of the Lowe’s store in New Castle on Oct. 22 when he fell. The teen was employed by a Georgia-based JVS Roofing.

The investigation revealed that the teen was doing work that violated child labor laws and led to a broader investigation that showed JVS failed to pay 30 employees their full wages and exposed others to dangerous fall hazards.

The work the teen was doing was deemed hazardous for young workers by the Fair Labor Standards Act. The teen suffered minor injuries in the fall.

The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $92,640 in back wages for the affected workers and has received a payment of $6,399 for the penalty assessed for the child labor violation.

A subsequent investigation by the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration found JVS Roofing failed to provide employees with required fall protection, did not provide related training and allowed employees to work without a fall protection system in place.

OSHA issued the company a citation for four serious safety violations and proposed $16,500 in penalties, which the company has paid.