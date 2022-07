MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A young Amish child was killed in what Sheriff Paul Monroe says appears to be a “horrible accident.”

It happened Saturday, June 25, off Girdle Road in Mesopotamia.

Monroe says the little boy was accidentally run over by the skid steer his father was driving.

A skid steer is a piece of construction equipment primarily used for digging and moving dirt.

Monroe says the child’s death appears to be an accident, but investigators are awaiting results of an autopsy.