Child injured in Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 3-year-old child was injured in a shooting at a McBride Street apartment.

Police were called there just before 2 p.m. Monday.

The child was taken away in an ambulance. It is not apparent how badly he is hurt, but he was alert and responsive. A city police officer spoke to him before he was placed in an ambulance and told him, “We’re going to fix you up, Buddy.”

A woman at the scene whose stomach was covered in blood was talking to police in Spanish. A man was translating for her, as was a city police officer who is Hispanic.

At least six cruisers are on the scene, and officers and crime scene personnel are searching an apartment.

The apartment is in the same block of apartments where Crystal Hernandez was murdered in 2019.

Chief Carl Davis said the investigation is in its early stages, and detectives are trying to figure out how the child was wounded. They questioned someone from a next-door apartment.

Davis said the child was shot in the abdomen, but it appears the bullet missed any vital organs. He was taken to St Elizabeth Health Center.

“We’re praying right now for this young man and his family,” Davis said.

Another officer called the shooting “rough,” saying this is not the first child shooting he has responded to in his time in the department.

Davis said the incident is an example of how important it is to store and secure firearms safely around young children.

A gun was recovered from the scene.