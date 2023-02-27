GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A sleeping child was rescued Sunday from a smoke-filled apartment in Girard.

Officers were called about 10:40 p.m. to an apartment on Elruth Court to check on a child and mother who live there after a family member said that no one would answer the door and that they could smell smoke coming from the apartment.

When officers got there, they saw smoke escaping around the door and heard the fire alarm going off inside.

Officers broke into the apartment and found a 10-year-old child lying on the floor sleeping in a pile of blankets.

The smoke was coming from a burning pan on the stove.

The child was checked for smoke inhalation.

The report said the family member told officers that at one point, the mother of the child, who was at work at the time, relayed that she could view the apartment via a camera and that she saw the smoke and heard the alarm going off.