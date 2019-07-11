Child dies in lawnmower accident in Champion

The child fell from the mower

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A young boy died Monday after he fell from a commercial lawnmower in Champion Township.

The accident happened about 6:45 p.m. at a property on Anderson Anthony Road N.W.

A man called 911 and said his 3-year-old son fell from the mower while he was cutting the grass and went under the mower deck. The man said the boy was not breathing, according to the 911 report.

The coroner was called and the boy was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

One woman is trying to gather help from the community to support the family.

“I’ve heard many times, a parent’s worst nightmare is to lose a child,” said Emma Householder.

Householder is a driver for Amish.

“I was with one of the deacons and his wife Monday evening when the call came through,” Householder said.

Householder doesn’t know the family personally, but she was drawn to help in whatever way she could.

She decided to set up jars, collecting donations to help the family now dealing with a tragedy.

They were placed a Hurd’s Store and Harshman’s in the center of Southington.

“It just, it hit so hard to me that I just felt I wanted to do something and this is the one thing I could do to get the community to help,” she said.

Champion police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating in incident.