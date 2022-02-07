WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a garage fire in Weathersfield.

It happened at around 11 a.m. Monday on Payne Street.

Pictures from the Weatherfield Fire Department show the damage.

Fire Chief Tom Lambert says no one was there at the time the fire started.

The garage is a total loss.

Investigators believe the fire started near a wood burner. The roof of the structure collapsed and vehicles and tools were inside, Lambert said.

Austintown, Lordstown, and McDonald Fire Departments all responded to assist.

Lambert says Weathersfield police officers dug the hydrants out of the snow.