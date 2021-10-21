Chief of Bazetta Fire Department hangs up helmet after nearly 40 years

(WKBN) – After nearly four decades at the Bazetta Fire Department, Chief Dennis Lewis is hanging up his helmet.

Lewis celebrated his last day in the fire service 12 years to the day he was sworn in as fire chief.

He has spent the last 39 years working at the fire department, starting when he was just 15 years old.

Lewis is an Army National Guard veteran who served in the first Gulf War.

He says it’s time for him to leave the fire service and let the younger generation take over.

“It’s emotional but it’s a good happy. It’s emotional mostly because of the friends and your peers of other fire chiefs that you become so close with especially over the last year, two years,” he said.

Lewis says in retirement he looks forward to spending more time with his wife.

He’s also starting a fire service consulting company with his daughter that will deal with grant writing and crisis management.