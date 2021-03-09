Chicken farmer has issue with water improvement project agreement in Southington

In exchange for bringing cleaner water service to his farm, the county and sanitary engineer's office has asked him to enter into a personal guarantee

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A chicken farmer from Southington is upset over an agreement to extend water lines out to his farm.

James Allen of Allen Way Farm is a contracted grower for Case Farms. He raises about 150,000 chickens each cycle, which averages 35 days, and has plans to grow.

“We want to actually expand that to maybe 200,000 birds within the next two years here on the farm,” he said.

Allen uses an average of 1.5 to 1.8 million gallons of water each year for farm operations.

His currently uses well water, which he says contains bacteria and a high salt content.

An extension to the historic Blueprint to Prosperity Waterline Project would bring cleaner water service to his farm, but Allen has a problem with some of the terms of the project agreement.

He brought his issue to the attention of county commissioners.

“We’re here to invest in this county and I have and I want to invest more but it’s not with the personal guarantee like it’s written,” Allen said.

“Since they are only an LLC and not a corporation, it was the prosecutor’s office opinion that we should also get a personal guarantee above and beyond liability for the LLC,” said interim sanitary engineer Gary Newbrough.

The project is expected to cost $250,000 to $300,000, which the county would foot the initial bill for.

“We’re doing something special for him because we support the agriculture industry and what he’s doing in the county. It’s also going to save money for the other customers in the area. So we view it as very viable and a very good project, we just have to make sure we’re protecting the county’s resources,” said Commissioner Niki Frenchko.

Allen hopes they’ll be able to reach an agreement and move forward with the project since it’ll benefit more than just his farm.