Chicago woman being held without bond after accusations that she threatened local judge

Linda Crawford appeared in court Tuesday morning on menacing by stalking and extortion charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The woman accused of threatening a judge is being without bond for now.

Linda Crawford appeared in court Tuesday morning.

She’s charged with menacing by stalking and extortion.

Prosecutors say Crawford called County Court Judge Scott Hunter last month and threatened him and his family.

She yelled that Hunter was dead, his family was dead and she would “nail him to the ground and burn him,” according to a police report.

Crawford was eventually arrested in Chicago, where she lives, and was taken back to Mahoning County to face her charges.

She’s set for trial in mid-October.

In 2015, Crawford was also charged with burglary after she was found inside the house of Phantom Fireworks owner Bruce Zoldan.

A judge found she was not competent to stand trial in that case. She was sent to a behavioral center for treatment and the case was closed.