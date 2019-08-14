Chicago woman accused of threatening Mahoning County judge

Judge Scott Hunter told police Linda Crawford said she would "nail him to the ground and burn him"

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Chicago woman is now in the Mahoning County Jail, accused of threatening a local judge.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Linda Crawford on extortion and menacing by stalking charges earlier this month.

U.S. Marshals arrested Crawford in Chicago Tuesday, taking her back to the county jail.

The charges stem from an incident on July 5 in which Crawford made threats to County Court Judge Scott Hunter, according to a police report.

Police said Crawford, a past client of Hunter’s, called Hunter while his wife was there and asked questions about his wife’s sex life.

The report states Hunter told Crawford she was being inappropriate and to quit contacting him, at which time she began yelling.

Hunter told police Crawford yelled that he was dead, his family was dead and she would “nail him to the ground and burn him.”

In 2015, Crawford was also charged with burglary after she was found inside the house of Phantom Fireworks owner Bruce Zoldan.

Crawford told a housekeeper she was looking for her dog, although investigators said she had made online threats to Zoldan before the incident.

A judge found she was not competent to stand trial in that case. She was sent to a behavioral center for treatment and the case was closed.

Crawford is scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday for the latest charges.