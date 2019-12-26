Chicago man found with nude photos of teen girl from Canfield, deputies say

Deputies say the suspect traveled from Chicago to meet the girl at her Canfield home

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Chicago man was arrested on Christmas Eve on charges that he met a 14-year-old Canfield girl with whom he had been exchanging nude photographs.

Tuesday afternoon, Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Canfield, where the girl’s parents reported the 19-year-old man showed up.

The suspect, Rayan Hussain, told investigators that he meets people online and counsels them through tough times. He said he does not have a degree in counseling but just gives advice, according to a Sheriff’s report.

The report says Hussain reported driving from Chicago to check on the girl because she was upset about losing a friend recently. They met through the messaging app, KIK, the report stated.

The girl’s father reported finding the two in the woods behind their house.

Hussain and the girl both said they were just in the woods to talk.

Investigators said Hussain gave them permission to look at his phone, and they reported finding nude photographs of Hussain and the girl on his SnapChat account.

They arrested Hussain and charged him with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, pandering obscenity and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Deputies then searched Hussain’s vehicle and reported finding another cell phone, an envelope containing two passports (one of which was canceled), Homeland Security papers and a check for $13,000.