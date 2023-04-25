LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — You may have seen them on the sides of barns or buildings advertising to “Chew Mail Pouch Tobacco” — and there’s one in Columbiana County that’s being restored.

At the intersection of South Market and Washington streets in downtown Lisbon, on the side of a building that was built in the 1800s, Youngstown artist Bob Vrabel is working to restore a Chew Mail Pouch sign.

Every once in a while, he has to stop because people want to talk about it.

“Any one like this was done the same way, with the blue border, the white and yellow copy,” Vrabel said.

On Tuesday, Vrabel was working on the bottom half of the sign and the line that reads “Treat yourself to the best.: The building was bought two years ago by the Columbiana County commissioners, and now houses the county prosecutor.

At its worst, the sign was badly faded:

“I thought it was a great idea. Lisbon is a historical community, and it kind of bodes well with what we are as a county,” Vrabel said.

The commissioners approved paying Vrabel $2,000 to have it restored.

“See, I’m painting around the letters to form a letter, as opposed to painting the letter itself. And that’s called cutting in,” Vrabel said.

The Lisbon sign was done originally by the Harley Warrick and appeared in his book from 2000:

“He was the legendary Mail Pouch painter. He supposedly painted 20,000 barns,” Vrabel said.

Vrabel has restored a dozen Chew Mail Pouch signs. His first one was in Niles, and his most recently completed one was in Irwin, Pennsylvania.

“It actually got a tag from the Mail Pouch Barnstormers. It’s an organization that follows Mail Pouch barns,” Vrabel said.

Vrabel has been working on the sign for about a week. He expects to be finished on Wednesday.

And, if anyone else has a Chew Mail Pouch sign that needs restored, he says he’d be happy to work on that one, too.