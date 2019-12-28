Chess players meet up on Saturdays at the Eastwood Mall

The group welcomes anyone who wants to come out and play with them

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – At the Eastwood Mall, a group gathers at the food court on Saturdays. They meet up each weekend to play chess.

They bring out their own chess boards every Saturday morning.

Typically, they start playing around 8 a.m.

While the shoppers begin to stream in, the group keep their focus on the game. The players have a great deal of experience as well.

“I’ve been playing chess for 40 years with a 20 year in-between, but we just enjoy playing chess,” said Richard Gisbon, one of the chess players.

The group usually plays util noon.

They welcome anyone who wants to come out and play.

