Chesapeake Energy may fall into bankruptcy

The company was once considered the leader in hydraulic fracking

(WKBN) – The once-powerful Chesapeake Energy Corporation used to hold thousands of oil and gas leases in the Valley but now, analysts are predicting it will fall into bankruptcy.

The company was once considered the leader in hydraulic fracking, but it has been hit hard by falling oil and natural gas prices, along with mounting debt.

One local attorney who specializes in energy leases said Chesapeake’s presence in this part of the country has fallen off over the last decade and many of those leases have either expired or been sold to other companies.

“The whole Ohio… the whole Utica holding of Chesapeake was sold to a company called Encino in 2018. Beginning in 2019, folks that were getting royalties from Chesapeake started getting their royalties from this new company,” said Atty. Alan Wenger.

Trading of Chesapeake stock was suspended twice on Tuesday after its share price fell 74% at one point on word of the pending bankruptcy filing.