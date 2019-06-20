Chemical Bank moving out of building at Market and Midlothian

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chemical Bank is moving out of its offices on Market Street in Boardman.

The bank donated the building to the Western Reserve Port Authority, along with a three-acre plot around it. The property will be used for future development.

The Port Authority and Boardman Township are working to improve commercial corridors in the area, especially the stretch along Market Street between Midlothian and Shields. It’s surrounded on three sides by the City of Youngstown.

“It really is a prime location for both us and the city,” said Krista Beniston, with Boardman Zoning. “We’re looking forward to working together with all the partners and just making it one of the entrances into Boardman, and also, hopefully, use it to leverage additional investment in the area.”

There is a second floor in that building that’s not being used right now that will be a bonus.