Chef cooks up BBQ for kids in Youngstown

With schools closed, people in the Valley are giving an extra hand to students who may not have food

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With schools closed, people in the Valley are giving an extra hand to students who may not have food.

Chef James Reddick of Slab City BBQ is giving back to the youth with his popular recipe.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Reddick will be serving kids a free hot meal on 74 Kenmore Avenue.

Reddick says he is expecting around 300 students. The goal is to feed as many children as possible.

“Some kids in our city only eat school lunches, and it is our job to help give back,” Reddick said.

Reddick says that he will also be selling ribs and chicken to parents, and the money from those sales will be donated to a local non-profit organization.

Kristin Briggs is a mother and she said she is grateful or the help.

“My son will be out of school for three weeks, and I am just grateful that I can provide. But for those who can’t, it is a blessing for someone to even take out the time to provide for those who need,” Briggs said.