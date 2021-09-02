Check your water before you cook or wash in parts of Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer is asking residents in Brookfield, Masury and Vienna to take a look at their water next week before they wash clothes or drink it.

Crews will be flushing fire hydrants in those communities from September 7-14.

The work will be done between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. During that time, the water may be rusty and off-color. It’s a good idea to check the water before doing laundry, cooking, or showering.

You can flush the waterline by letting the water run until it’s clear. If you are doing laundry, you can clear your lines by running the washing machine on the full, cold water cycle with no clothes in the washer. Washing clothes in discolored water could cause stains.

The rust-colored water is due to mineral deposits that break loose during the flushing process.

County officials are also asking drivers to watch out for crews as they will be working by the side of the road.