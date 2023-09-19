(WKBN) — As temperatures begin to cool, it is important for homeowners to have their heating systems checked to ensure their home is not at risk for a fire.

Heating equipment is responsible for about one in six house fires, making it one of the leading causes of fires in U.S. homes, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Many of these fires can be prevented with regular maintenance, inspections and safety checks.

The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Divisions of Industrial Compliance and State Fire Marshal are urging everyone to have their heating systems checked in public buildings and homes before turning them on.

“A little prevention goes a long way when it comes to heating safety,” State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said. “We’re here to remind everyone that a well-maintained heating system is a safer one.”

Key tips for home furnace inspection and maintenance: