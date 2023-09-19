(WKBN) — As temperatures begin to cool, it is important for homeowners to have their heating systems checked to ensure their home is not at risk for a fire.
Heating equipment is responsible for about one in six house fires, making it one of the leading causes of fires in U.S. homes, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Many of these fires can be prevented with regular maintenance, inspections and safety checks.
The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Divisions of Industrial Compliance and State Fire Marshal are urging everyone to have their heating systems checked in public buildings and homes before turning them on.
“A little prevention goes a long way when it comes to heating safety,” State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said. “We’re here to remind everyone that a well-maintained heating system is a safer one.”
Key tips for home furnace inspection and maintenance:
- Schedule a professional inspection: Contact a qualified HVAC technician to inspect your furnace. They will check for any potential issues, such as worn-out components, gas leaks or blocked ventilation.
- Replace air filters: Clean or replace air filters regularly. Clogged filters can restrict airflow, causing your furnace to work harder and potentially overheat.
- Check for gas leaks: Ensure there are no gas leaks around your furnace. If you smell gas or suspect a leak, evacuate your premises immediately and call the gas company.
- Clear the area: Keep the area around your furnace clean and free of flammable materials, such as cardboard boxes or paper.
- Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms: Ensure that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are in working order. Replace batteries if needed.
- Install a carbon monoxide alarm: If you don’t already have one, consider installing a carbon monoxide detector near your furnace. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can be deadly if undetected.