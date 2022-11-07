YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man who led police on a chase Friday evening was found in a South Side home lying under a blanket pretending he was asleep.

Danny Geisler, 34, of Hubbard, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and several warrants. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said Geisler was the driver of a car police tried to pull over about 9:45 p.m. at Erie Street and East Boston Avenue for no license plate light. Instead of stopping, the car led police on a chase and when it got to Palmer Avenue, it drove through several yards before stopping in the drive of a home in the 500 block of Palmer Avenue, where Geisler ran inside.

Officers got permission from the homeowners to search the home and found Geisler under a blanket in an upstairs bedroom, reports said. When police lifted the blanket Geisler acted like he was sleeping before police woke him up. He then acted like he didn’t know what was happening, reports said.

Reports said Geisler’s girlfriend, who was a passenger in the car, told police Geisler did not want to pull over because he has a warrant.

Records show that Geisler has a warrant from Girard police for theft.