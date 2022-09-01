YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted on a felony warrant by Campbell police led officers on a chase from Campbell to the South Side, police say.

Campbell police Lt. Kevin Sferra said an officer tried to pull a car over at about 12:25 p.m. at McCartney Road and Courtland Avenue for a traffic violation, and the officer learned through a records’ check that the man was wanted on a warrant.

The man refused to stop and led police on a chase to Interstate 680, then Meridian Road and the Mill Creek Park.

Troopers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Youngstown police and Mill Creek MetroParks Police also took part until the car stopped at Glenwood and West LaClede avenues, where the driver was taken into custody.

More information is expected to be available later today.