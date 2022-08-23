YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people are in custody after a stolen car being chased by Austintown police crashed into a bridge in Mill Creek Park.

The bridge on West Drive behind Birch Hill Cabin was damaged after the car collided with it.

Police arrested two of the three men in the car. Park police are expected to charge them with receiving stolen property. There is no word on what charges, if any, Austintown police will file.

Youngstown police also assisted.