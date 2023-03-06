WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – American rock band “Collective Soul” will play Warren Packard Music Hall this summer.

The band is scheduled to take the stage July 5. The Georgia-based band formed in the 90s and topped the charts with hits such as “Shine,” “December,” and “The World I know.”

The bank’s self-titled album Collective Soul spent 76 weeks on the Billboard 200 Chart.

Tickets are available for presale online only Thursday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the password: PACKARD.

Regular tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. at www.Ticketmaster.com

Seats range from $42.50 to $72.50.