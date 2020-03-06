Charlie Staples recalling BBQ sauces sold in stores

The owner, Charlie Staples, said there is nothing wrong with the product, saying it was only an issue with paperwork

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Charlie Staples Bar-B-Que is recalling some of its famous BBQ sauces.

A voluntary recall has been initiated due to the sauces being produced without regulatory oversight, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture. The issue was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The affected sauces are Charlie Staples Original and Hot BBQ 20 oz. sauces.

The owner, Charlie Staples, said there is nothing wrong with the product, saying it was only an issue with paperwork. He said he thought everything was in order prior to the inspection.

Customers can still buy the sauce at the restaurant, however, it won’t be available for sales in stores at this time, according to Staples.

There have been no reports of illness involving these products.

The BBQ restaurant is known for its signature sauce, advertising that Charlie “puts a cup of love in every batch.” Along with offering the sauces in the Youngstown restaurant, Staples has expanded to sell them at various stores.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture says customers who purchased the sauce at any retail establishment prior to March 20 can return them to the following address for a replacement or refund:

Charlie Staples Bar-B-Que

372 W. Rayen Ave.

Youngstown, Ohio 44502

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Charlie Staples Bar-B-Que.