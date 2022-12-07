WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Peanuts gang is on their way to the Valley.

According to a press release, “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage” will be coming to W.D. Packard Music Hall in Warren on December 16.

The characters perform together live on stage as they uncover the true meaning of Christmas and perform songs in tribute to the composer Vince Guaraldi.

The show starts at 6 p.m. It runs 90 minutes long, intermission included.

