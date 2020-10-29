Charity tap serves up money for Second Harvest Food Bank

Twenty-five percent of the proceeds is going to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Beer lovers this one is for you! Noble Creature will be tapping a new keg for charity Friday.

The event starts at 4 p.m. at Noble Creature, 126 E. Rayen Ave., Youngstown.

Twenty-five percent of the proceeds is going to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

The beer will be on tap until it runs out.

Manager Jasmyn Iwanejko said that a charity tap is a great way to give back to the community and be socially distant.

“These times are a little different, but we are still committed to being able to help and give back to our community no matter what. Even though we are struggling, like every other local business in the area, it is still our top priority,” Iwanejko said. “The charity tap is a great way to keep that going because it doesn’t involve the gathering of people for a single event on a single day at a single time.”

Noble Creature estimates it will be able to donate about $1,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank because of this charity tap.

