NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Wilmington veterinary clinic is bringing back its charity dog wash this Saturday.

The North Memorial Animal Hospital is hosting the event to benefit the Lawrence County Humane Society.

Each dog will get the works, including a bath, towel dry, cologne and bandana.

No appointment is needed, and all dogs are welcome.

Organizers say it’s important to give back to local animal shelters.

“There’s just an overwhelming amount of pets in our area that need our help, so these shelters, they do the best that they can, but there are always pets that are in need,” said Amanda McGrath, assistant manager of North Memorial Animal Hospital.

The event will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at North Memorial Animal Hospital, located at 143 PA-18 in New Wilmington.

The event also includes food trucks, a 50/50 raffle and a Chinese auction.