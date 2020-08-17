Charity car and bike cruise raises money for Hospice of the Valley in Hubbard

Charity car and bike cruise in Hubbard.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A charity car and bike cruise was held earlier Sunday in Hubbard.

The event was hosted by the Kyrsten Elizabeth Studer Foundation and Hollywood Knights of Youngstown.

About 100 cars were shown off.

All proceeds were given to the Hospice of the Valley, which the organizer of the event says she has a personal connection with.

“In December, my mother-in-law lost her battle with lung cancer, and Hospice of the Valley, the nurses and the company itself were amazing,” said organizer Sarah Dumaire.

Basket raffles, a 50/50 and t-shirt vendor were all part of helping to raise the money.

