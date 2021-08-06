Charitable organization hosts 2-day garage sale event

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Mahoning County is hosting a Bling Boutique this weekend.

The “Army behind the Army” is hosting the sale at a neighborhood garage sale in Austintown.

It starts today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be a variety of purses, scarves and costume jewelry for all ages and styles.

The money helps fund many of the Salvation Army initiatives, including their food distributions.

“We certainly have seen an increase in the need and it seems to continue. Certainly throughout 2020 and 2021, the need continues to be really great,” said Sherry Moore, associate area coordinator.

The Bling Boutique will be held on Nashua Drive at the Preakness Neighborhood Garage Sale in Austintown.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to support Salvation Army programs and projects including the holiday toy drive and food distributions.