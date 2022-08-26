GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges are pending in a threat investigation involving Girard City Schools.

Superintendent Bryan O’Hara said the threat came in to the school’s Safe School Anonymous Tip Line.

Girard police investigated, resulting in the arrest of one person, according to O’Hara.

Police said the incident is still under investigation and more information will be released later today.

“On behalf of the Girard City Schools Board of Education and myself, we are appreciative of the collaboration between Girard City Schools administration and the City of Girard Police Department for promptly assessing, containing, and fully investigating the threat,” O’Hara said in a statement. “As we progress into this new school year, we want to reassure you that we take all threats that potentially endanger our students’ and employees’ health and safety seriously and will continue to work closely with our local law enforcement. Again I want to reinforce that if you SEE something, SAY something.”

