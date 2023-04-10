WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Charges are pending after police confiscated suspected drugs and cash from a Wellsville house on Monday.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, Columbiana County Special Response Team and the county drug task force searched a home on the 700 block of Commerce Street in Wellsville under a warrant, the police report said.

The residents were at the home during the search.

There, detectives found about 200 grams of suspected crack cocaine and $8,000 in cash. Detectives also found an assortment of items associated with weighing, packaging and distributing narcotics, the report stated.

Charges are pending lab results.