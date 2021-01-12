Charges pending after rollover crash in Austintown sends one person to hospital

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A person was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Austintown Tuesday night.

A white vehicle and a black vehicle were traveling southbound on Interstate 680, west of Meridian Road, when the black car hit the back of the white car.

The driver of the black car lost control, causing the car to roll over three times and land on its roof. The driver was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital but did not have life-threatening injuries.

The white car went off the side of the road but the driver was not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Charges are pending.