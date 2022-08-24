YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman that was charged with murder for a hit-and-run crash in May has been taken into custody.

Kasodah Davenport, 25, was picked up Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force.

She is facing charges of murder and theft for the death of Richard Oliver, 66, on May 8.

Police said he was hit and killed by a car on the Bryant Street. They had a suspect in mind right away.

“We’ve determined on our end, and the prosecution at this point agrees, we’re charging it as a homicide,” said Youngstown police Capt. Jason Simon.

Detective Sgt. Anthony Vitullo, the lead investigator on the case, said a warrant for Davenport was filed Tuesday in municipal court after Oliver’s autopsy report was completed. He said Oliver was run over following an argument between the two.

He said the theft charges are related to the case but could not confirm how.

Richard Oliver obituary