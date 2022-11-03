UNION TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Charges have been filed against the driver of a vehicle following a chase and crash Tuesday in Union Township.

Dai’Ryon Mitchell, 26, faces several charges, including felony child endangerment, fleeing and eluding and reckless and careless driving.

New Castle Police say officers tried to stop a Jeep Tuesday night, but the driver took off. The vehicle crashed in Union Township, and Mitchell and a 2-year-old girl were both thrown from the vehicle.

The girl remains at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh but is doing better.

Mitchell remains at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Brandon Jaces contributed to this report.