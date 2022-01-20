LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lisbon woman is facing charges from an investigation of a baby’s death in 2020.

A Columbiana County grand jury returned an indictment against 23-year-old Rebecca Young on charges of involuntary manslaughter, child endangering, gross abuse of a corpse and two counts of tampering with evidence.

According to Columbiana County Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino, the investigation began July 27, 2020, when the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the baby’s death. According to the indictment, the baby was a day old at the time.

The indictment says the infant’s death was a result of Young’s endangerment. The indictment also alleges that Young attempted to cover up evidence when she learned that an investigation was underway.

Abruzzino said an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, the Columbiana County Coroner’s Office, County Children Services and the Prosecutor’s Office resulted in charges being filed.

“Protection of children and the prosecution of those responsible for harming children is of paramount importance to this office,” he said. “We will prosecute this matter zealously on behalf of the child victim.”