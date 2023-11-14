UNION TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Charges were withdrawn Tuesday in a Lawrence County case involving a reported hostage situation.

According to court records, charges against DaMarkis Howell and Keshon Lee were dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

The two were arrested after a reported hostage situation earlier this month in Unity Township.

Union Township Police responded to a home on the 300 block of Miller Road for reports of an apparent home invasion/hostage situation.

Police reported everyone got out of the residence safely but that two AK-47s were confiscated.

At the time, Howell and Lee were arrested on charges of aggravated assault, burglary, robbery, possession of weapons not to possess and unlawful restraint.

WKBN reached out to the county’s District Attorney for more information on the case but has yet to hear back.