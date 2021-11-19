Charges dropped against man accused of abducting Youngstown Family Dollar manager

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Investigators have dropped abduction charges against a man who was accused of forcing a store manager into a car earlier this week.

William Allen, 34, will be released from the Mahoning County Jail, where he has been since Wednesday on charges of abduction and complicity.

Investigators did not say why the charges were dropped, but an investigation is continuing.

Allen was arrested after the manager of a Canfield Road Family Dollar told police she was forced into a car about 10 p.m. Tuesday. She said it happened after she followed a man into the parking lot who had stuffed several items into a tote and walked out of the store without paying.

The manager said she was going outside to get the license plate number on the car that the shoplifter got into when she was grabbed by the hair and forced inside. She said she fought with the shoplifter and at least two other men before she managed to get out of the car on Billingsgate Avenue.

She said a customer at her store saw her there and drove her back to the store, where police were called.