Charges dismissed, police say mistaken identity led to arrest in fatal Youngstown shooting

Detectives say it was a case of mistaken identity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused in a June fatal shooting on Youngstown’s south side had all charges against him dropped.

Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court approved a motion Wednesday by city prosecutors to dismiss charges of aggravated murder and felonious assault against 25-year-old Daron Randolph.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said after Randolph was arrested Friday, he talked to detectives and told them where he was during the time of the shooting where Kiondre Davis, 27, was killed and his cousin wounded.

Police checked his whereabouts and when they discovered his information checked out and he could not have been at the murder scene, they released him immediately, Blackburn said.

Randolph was identified by the surviving victim as the person who shot him, Blackburn said, but the victim was mistaken.

Blackburn said he did not believe the victim was malicious but genuinely mistaken.

Davis was found shot to death June 15 on the porch of an East Florida Avenue home. The cousin was found in the kitchen and was treated at Dt. Elizabeth Health Center. He is expected to survive.

Witnesses told police they saw a man running through the back yards putting a gun in his waistband immediately after the shooting.

Randolph was in jail on a $1 million bond following his arraignment Monday before he was released.

Blackburn said the investigation continues, but Randolph’s arrest and subsequent release could cause problems down the road if another arrest is made because a defense attorney could use Randolph’s arrest as part of his defense in court.