YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of a triple shooting that left one of the victims paralyzed.

Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court agreed to a request to dismiss without prejudice the case against Shawta Hasley, 27, on Friday.

Hasley, who was set to go to trial on Monday, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault and a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm for a shooting May 7 in the 100 block of Willis Avenue that injured three people.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old Chaney High School student, was left paralyzed as a result of her wounds.

Prosecutors did not say in their motion why they asked for a dismissal.

The term without prejudice means the case is not dismissed forever. It can be bought forward again if new evidence is found.

Hasley has been in the Mahoning County jail since his arrest but he was not released. He has an extradition hearing later today on a charge from another jurisdiction.