Charges against Boardman chase suspect bound over to grand jury

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A New Haven, Connecticut, man facing charges for leading township police on a chase who is also a suspect in the theft of several catalytic converters will now face a Mahoning County grand jury.

Felony charges of fleeing and eluding, theft, receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor count of obstructing official business will be heard against 25-year-old Montrell Holmes.

The charges were bound over by Judge Joseph Houser in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman after Holmes waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday in county court.

Holmes is one of several people accused of stealing multiple vehicles and when township police tried to stop him he was involved in a chase through several different communities that involved a township police cruiser being hit.

Holmes also faces federal charges of assaulting a federal officer after his Oct. 25 arrest at a Niles hotel by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force.

In that case, he is accused of resisting arrest and falling with a marshal from a hotel balcony.

He has yet to be arraigned in that case.

