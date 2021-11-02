Charges against Boardman chase suspect bound over to grand jury

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Montrell Holmes wanted in connection to a police chase and investigation into stolen vehicles in Mahoning County.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A New Haven, Connecticut, man facing charges for leading township police on a chase who is also a suspect in the theft of several catalytic converters will now face a Mahoning County grand jury.

Felony charges of fleeing and eluding, theft, receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor count of obstructing official business will be heard against 25-year-old Montrell Holmes.

The charges were bound over by Judge Joseph Houser in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman after Holmes waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday in county court.

Holmes is one of several people accused of stealing multiple vehicles and when township police tried to stop him he was involved in a chase through several different communities that involved a township police cruiser being hit.

Holmes also faces federal charges of assaulting a federal officer after his Oct. 25 arrest at a Niles hotel by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force.

In that case, he is accused of resisting arrest and falling with a marshal from a hotel balcony.

He has yet to be arraigned in that case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com